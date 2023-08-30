The Scrum Half pub, in Market Street, already has one three bedroom self-contained flat above it on the second floor but plans put forward by Newport-based FDH Property would see a further three created.

The plans state part of the ground floor will be retained for commercial use, possibly remaining as a pub.

According to a statement submitted with the planning application: “It is indicated as being a public house, however the unit could easily be changed to retail or café etc.”

The first floor of the building, which was also last used as part of the pub, would become two flats with one also including part of the ground floor while the three bedroom flat on the second floor would be divided into two, two-bed flats.

Described as an “end terrace late Victorian purpose-built mixed-use building” the statement says the pub is “larger than it appears” and states: “The building needs to find a long-term viable future.

The proposed flats are ideal; the flats are spacious, have excellent views and will provide much needed homes for people.”

Little alteration will be required to the outside of the building, which is in the town centre conservation area, but it is proposed to replace windows at the front of the building while double glazing will be of a make used in other conservation areas.

Any work to window bays will be “on a like for like basis”.

According to the application maintenance has been “neglected” over the years but it is stated: “The proposed works will significantly improve the building.

"The building appears unloved at present.”

Provision can also be made for the storage of bins and recyling bins and as a town centre site it is described as close to bus stops and that “nearby businesses, shops and facilities provide numerous places of employment for tenants.”

There is no on site parking but the application states there are car parks close by.