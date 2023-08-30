Whether you want to visit a friend for the afternoon or pop into the local shop, parking can be difficult.

But when it comes to your own home and parking after work or after doing the weekly trip to the supermarket, what are the rules?

You may have seen some people putting traffic cones outside their house to claim a parking spot but this might not be a wise idea.

Can you put parking cones outside your house?





You cannot put traffic cones outside your house as Section 137 of the Highways Act 1980 warns that it is illegal to obstruct the highway without permission from the local highway authority.

It explains: "If a person, without lawful authority or excuse, in any way wilfully obstructs the free passage along a highway he is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 51 weeks or a fine or both."

What to do if someone parks in your driveway?





Although it’s illegal to put traffic cones outside your house without permission from the local highway authority, if someone parks on your driveway without permission, this is known as trespassing.

The Metropolitan Police website adds: “This is a civil dispute and not something we can help you with.

Has someone in your street ever tried to save a parking spot using traffic cones? (Image: Getty)

“If it happens repeatedly with the same person/vehicle you might want to seek advice from Citizens Advice or a solicitor, but we would always recommend having a polite word with the driver first, as there may have been a simple misunderstanding.”

However, if someone is blocking your driveway so you can’t use it, the Met Police explain: “If you can find the owner of the vehicle, we’d first recommend asking them politely to move it.

“If you can’t find them, try leaving a note on their windscreen. After all, they may not realise they have caused a problem.

“If this doesn’t work, please contact your local council.

“If a person has blocked your driveway and is preventing you from getting your own vehicle out, we may be able to help. You can report antisocial behaviour online.”