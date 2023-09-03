Morgan Ellis-Evans, 34, collected the pears from his garden and left out a crate on The Avenue in Caldicot.

“The year before last, I put a box out not thinking anything of it and then someone said about posting it on the community page so more would see it in the future,” said Mr Ellis-Evans.

“Last year was the first year I advertised it. I put a massive load of them out and this year I thought it was a nice tradition to keep going.

“I try to do it every year when the tree in the garden is full and I'm well enough to do tree parkour to get all the fruit.”

Mr Ellis-Evans says he collects the pears whenever he is well enough to do tree parkour (Image: Morgan Ellis-Evans)

Mr Ellis-Evans hopes the gesture is well-received – and the evidence suggests it is, with the crate once again being emptied only an hour or two after he left it out.

He says the “simple idea” goes a long way to helping to reignite a sense of community spirit.

“I'm immunocompromised so lockdown was a fair bit longer and more intense for me than most, so I have felt a bit disconnected,” he said.

“I only have a little tree but I'd seen some people locally putting veg from allotments out for people to collect and thought it was a good idea. When I used to go to Spain in the summer, people would put oranges and lemons at the end of their drive and I remember people doing it a lot when I lived in West Wales with veggies and such.

“It's a great and simple communal idea that I really like and I just want to pass on the kindness with hopes that people pay it forward.

"I've had lots say thank you since I've advertised it on the community page. I'm just glad the pears are getting used," Mr Ellis-Evans said.