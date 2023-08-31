KYLIE STICKLAND, 29, of Chepstow Road, Newport was banned from driving for 19 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the Celtic Manor Resort on August 8.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

KIRSTY MURPHY, 28, of Bloomery Circle, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after she admitted drink driving with 140 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Bridge Street, Chepstow on June 17.

She was fined £220 and must pay an £88 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHLOE DOBBS, 23, of Alexander Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood on February 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEORGE CRAIG BOYCOTT, 19, of Park Crescent, Clydach, Monmouthshire must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Hereford Road, Abergavenny on May 1.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

VICTORIA CARLIN, 40, of Court View, Langstone, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone Chepstow Road on March 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CAMERON LEITIS, 22, of Clos Nant Yr Aber, Energlyn, Caerphilly must pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER ROBERT GEORGE, 28, of Freeholdland Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £686 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

ANDREW PACKER, 39, of Woodville Road, Newport must pay £672 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on May 12.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SHANE BAKER, 40, of Pritchard Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

JOSH PHELPS, 29, of Heol Cattwg, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on March 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEMMA ARROWSMITH, 35, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4263 in Penyrheol on March 14.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TRISTAN EDWARD-JONES, 47, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was jailed for 21 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to having a knife in public on June 27.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

AMY BRYAN, 38, of Stryd Camlas, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on February 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.