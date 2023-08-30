Ryan Beirne, 29, of Lime Crescent, Newport is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to 26-year-old Adam Mathias on Fairwater Way, Cwmbran.

The defendant is also charged with dangerous driving in an Audi A3.

The incident happened last week on August 24.

Beirne was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court this morning.

An 18-year-old Cwmbran man has been released on police bail as detectives continue their enquires.

Mr Mathias remains in hospital for treatment and his condition was described as “stable”.

Gwent Police have said he suffered “life-threatening injuries”.