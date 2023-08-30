The warrant was executed by police officers at the old Arundel Club on Blaenavon’s Ton Mawr Street on Sunday, August 27.

Two arrests were made following the raid at the former Arundel Club in Blaenavon. Picture: Gwent Police Twitter

Dylber Selimllari, 28, has been charged with producing a class B drug and he appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.

A 31-year-old man remains in custody following the raid. Picture: Gwent Police Twitter

The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on September 25.

Selimllari, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody.

Gwent Police said a 31-year-old man remains in police custody.