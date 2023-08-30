A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two-way crash involving a bus and a car in Caerphilly.
The Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers attended the scene of a collision in Pontygwindy Road.
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment but her injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening, according to the police.
The crash took place at around 9.50pm on Friday, August 25.
At the time of the crash the road was closed and diversions were put in place.
