Ryan Beirne, 29, of Lime Crescent, is accused of assaulting 26-year-old Adam Mathias on Fairwater Way, Cwmbran on August 24.

The defendant is also charged with dangerous driving in an Audi A3.

Beirne, who was initially held in custody, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today and

was granted bail.

Judge Wayne Beard granted him bail on condition he does not contact Mr Mathias or any appropriate witnesses.

Beirne must also observe a curfew between 7pm and 7am and is excluded from entering Cwmbran.

An 18-year-old Cwmbran man was also arrested in relation to the incident and he has been released on police bail as detectives continue their enquires.

Mr Mathias remains in hospital for treatment and his condition is stable, according to Gwent Police.