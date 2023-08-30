The company was originally founded just as the UK was due to come out of the coronavirus lockdown in May 2021, with the business’s success meaning that a move to a larger venue was a necessity.

Mrs Pembridge said: “Owning a bridal shop has been a dream of mine for over 20 years, and it was all I ever wanted to do, so I really am following my dreams.

“Life is just too short not to do what you are passionate about, so I reduced my full-time job at the NHS to two days a week to concentrate the majority of my time running the Bridal Lounge and it was the best decision I ever made.

“My husband and I met at Pontypool College when I was just 16 and he was 17 so Pontypool holds a special place in both our hearts.

"He supports the accounting and marketing side of the business and I am so grateful for his unwavering love and support.”

The company has found a larger home at the former Globe Hotel on Crane Street the couple hope that the move will encourage brides and their families to visit Pontypool, which they believe in turn will massively benefit the whole town.

Mrs Pembridge said: “It’s wonderful that we’ve found this new shop which is much larger and much closer to home.

“The growth of the business over the last two years has been phenomenal and I know that I may need to employ additional staff to support me as we grow into this community.”

The Bridal Lounge’s dresses and accessories are all created by UK designers, which also ensures quicker delivery, in some cases within 48 hours.

They offer private two-hour appointments, with the shop closed for the duration to ensure maximum privacy for the bridal party, something which is important to Mrs Pembridge to gain a positive reputation among the community.

Sizes 8-30 are available in store, with others able to be ordered in.

“We are really looking forward to becoming part of the Pontypool community and meeting lots of lovely brides,” Mrs Pembridge said.

The Bridal Lounge officially opens on Friday, September 1 and will be open Wednesdays to Sundays, to account for the availability of most brides at the weekends or during the week due to work and family commitments.

Appointments can be booked on their website or via social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.