It is intended the Marches Forward Partnership will help it as well as neighbouring Welsh authority Powys, which borders England all the way up to Wrexham in the north, work with Herefordshire and Shropshire councils to apply for funding from government for major projects.

They say the historic Marches region covers 80 per cent of the border between the two countries with a population of almost 750,000 people.

The councils will remain independent bodies delivering services to their own residents but likely shared interests have been identified as including transport, skills and housing alongside energy, climate change and digital connectivity.

Monmouthshire County Council’s leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “As neighbouring local authorities, we are bound together by a common purpose based on our rurality. We know there are significant flows of people between the Mid-Wales/English border in all areas, including healthcare, education, skill development, jobs and service provision.

“We look forward to being part of the Marches Forward Partnership.”

Monmouthshire council’s Labour led cabinet is set to agree to forming the partnership when it meets on Wednesday, October 6.