Gwent Police received a report of a man carrying a firearm near Mersey Walk, Newport at around 11am on Sunday, August 20.

Firearm officers attended as a precaution alongside Gwent Police officers.

​Two men, a 45-year-old and a 63-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms and explosive substances.

Police say both have been released as the force’s investigation continues.

Nearby properties were evacuated, and a cordon was put in place as a precaution whilst officers continued to search a property in Mersey Walk.​

Personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.