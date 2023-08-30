HOMES were evacuated and two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms and explosive substances over the weekend.
Gwent Police received a report of a man carrying a firearm near Mersey Walk, Newport at around 11am on Sunday, August 20.
Firearm officers attended as a precaution alongside Gwent Police officers.
Two men, a 45-year-old and a 63-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms and explosive substances.
Police say both have been released as the force’s investigation continues.
Nearby properties were evacuated, and a cordon was put in place as a precaution whilst officers continued to search a property in Mersey Walk.
Personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.
