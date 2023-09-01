For the first time, a Pride Parade will kick off proceedings from John Frost Square on Saturday, September 2 at 11am followed by Deputy Minister Hannah Blythyn opening the main event at 1pm.

Adam Smith, chair of Pride in the Port, told the Argus of his delight at the support from the local community.

He said: “We want to share far and wide how pleased we are, especially with the huge support we have gained from the community, allies, supporters and local businesses. None of this would be possible without them, so thank you.

“We welcome everyone who wants to support our event and community to the event and fringe events, a place to embrace individuals, empower others and educate those who might have questions, we've got it all covered.”

Stow Hill will be closed between 11am and 12pm to accommodate the parade. Entertainment will be held along the Riverfront and inside the theatre. Headline acts will include X Factor finalist Sami Brookes.

Further entertainment will be provided by comedian Lady Bushra and other artists from around Newport and South Wales.

The event will be hosted by FiFi Fierce, Minus de Kock and more.

Mr Smith added: “We are super pleased and proud that we've been able to create a much bigger and more inclusive event this year.”

Earlier this year, to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, a special Pride Bus was launched, in collaboration with Newport Bus, to commemorate Pride month in June.

Following the day’s events, from 8pm, club Atlantica will be hosting an afterparty with special guests the Cheeky Girls, who are known for the song Cheeky Cheeky (Touch My Bum), as part of their 10th anniversary celebrations.

Robbie White, manager of Atlantica, added: “I’m so proud to be celebrating the club’s 10th birthday this year - and working in association with the Pride in the Port festival, our Pride After Party is the biggest event we’ve ever planned; and a huge celebration alongside the LGBTQIA+ community.”