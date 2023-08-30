This is then followed by a showcase of more than eight hours of live entertainment from 12pm to 8pm at the Riverfront Theatre concluded by a party hosted by Le Pub from 4pm to 10pm.

There will be so much to see and do, with multiple stages, community and market stalls, food stalls, a quiet area and so much more situated at the Riverfront Theatre.

Huge praise must be given to the volunteers who have worked tirelessly to get this fantastic cause off the ground.

* Delighted that Newport City Council will shortly begin work on a series of improvements to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Improvements will see the council clear silt and vegetation in the canal from the Fourteen Locks site up to the city boundary with Caerphilly county. This stretch will also be relined.

The Fourteen Locks site in Rogerstone will also benefit from a new bridge over the pond, and new lock gates to replace the existing ones.

Canals bring the benefits of green space and nature corridors into urban areas, reaching millions of people for whom access to nature is at a premium, create wildlife corridors and contribute to flood defences and drainage.

They should be protected and celebrated.

* The Minister for Health has accepted advice on eligibility for the autumn 2023 Covid-19 booster programme.

For autumn 2023, a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to: residents in a care home for older adults; all adults aged 65 years and over; persons aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as defined in tables 3 and 4 of the Covid-19 chapter of the Green Book; frontline health and social care workers; persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts, as defined in the Green Book, of people with immunosuppression; and persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers, as defined in the Green Book, and staff working in care homes for older adults.

Planning is already underway by NHS organisations to prepare with further information coming out shortly.

If you have any concerns or issues related to the Senedd, please do not hesitate to reach out. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome. You can contact me at Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales or call 01633 376627.

Please let me know if you would like to sign up to receive regular updates. Email Jayne.bryant@senedd.wales