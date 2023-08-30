Gwent Police confirmed one person was arrested at the Commercial Street demonstration for breaching the peace.

More than 2,500 people attended the inaugural LGBTQI+ event at Belle Vue Park last year and a range of activities have been planned in the build-up to Saturday's main event.

The drag queen will read their own published stories in an “exciting story-time show of family theatre” suitable for children from the age of three, says the event listing from Newport City Libraries.

Drag Queen Story Hour UK say they provide "imaginative role models" for children with performances at schools, nurseries and events across the UK.

The protestors, who call themselves Public Child Protection Wales, lost a court appeal against the Welsh Government’s new relationships and sexuality education curriculum in June.

Lucia Thomas, 43, says she is a founding member of the campaign group and attended the protest on behalf of her two teenage children.

“The reason we’ve got concerns is it’s introducing children to adult themes and adult entertainment. We don’t think it’s appropriate for kids,” said the accountant.

Rosie Findlay, 27, travelled from Brecon to attend the protest in Newport city centre, saying that the fathers of her two children do not support the cause.

“I’m the only one fighting for my children,” she said. “It makes me feel very sad, I just can’t deal with it.

"I tell people to think of their inner child because that’s what I do.”

Lucia Thomas (left) and Rosie Findlay (right) (Image: Sam Portillo)

Another protestor said the march was planned for Wednesday so as to avoid confrontation, though Martin Harris, 55, says he will be returning to Newport on Friday to protest the library event.

“The drag queen thing is a more recent phenomenon,” he said.

“We don’t think they should come to libraries with books that are not appropriate for kids.”

Pride in the Port chair Adam Smith said they welcomed Drag Queen Story Hour to Newport as an "amazing addition" to the weekend's events.

"We thank Newport City Council for arranging this and making this possible," said Mr Smith.

"People are protesting, that is people's right to protest.

"We can guarantee that those protesting are the same people who would happily take their own children to panto and let a panto dame speak with their children or take them to an amusement park and allow people dressed up to do meet and greets, and not bat an eye-lid," Mr Smith said.

Protest on Commercial Street (Image: Newsquest) (Image: Sam Portillo)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said they were aware of a planned march on Commercial Street, adding: "Our officers are at the event in order to facilitate a peaceful and safe gathering.

"One person has been arrested for breaching the peace and is currently in police custody."