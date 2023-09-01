Penallta Reuse Shop officially opened in October 2022 with the aim of ensuring people could access unwanted items that were fit for use at low level prices.

It was launched in partnership with South Wales based charity Wastesavers and all profits are divided equally between Wastesavers charity and Caerphilly council's Mayor’s Charity.

Since opening, the shop has expanded its services to include additional community enterprises, including their latest partnership with Caerphilly Uniform Exchange.

Caerphilly Uniform Exchange is a local project aimed at reducing waste and saving families money through the recycling of school uniforms, prom wear and sports kits.

Caerphilly Uniform Exchange has uniform rails in locations throughout the borough. Uniforms are available completely free of charge on a first come first serve basis, subject to availability.

Councillor Chris Morgan, cabinet member for waste, leisure & green spaces said: “We opened Penallta Reuse Shop as our next steps in our journey to becoming a carbon neutral authority.

“We know that the start of a new school year, and the associated costs can be daunting for many parents, and so we hope that this partnership will help as many parents and residents as possible.”

Nicola Rossiter Reuse, Wastesavers’ operations manager said: “It’s wonderful to be able to help the local families like this.

“The beauty of the Penallta Reuse Shop is that it really allows us to react to what is needed by the community and divert from landfill at the same time.”

Lisa Watkins, managing director at Caerphilly Uniform Exchange adds: “We are so pleased to be working in partnership with Penallta Reuse Shop to provide school uniform more widely across the borough.

“The current cost of living crisis is having an impact on local families, and we hope that we can ease the financial burden when it comes to sourcing school uniform.”

For more information, to shop or donate visit: https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/services/household-waste-and-recycling/recycle-and-reduce-waste/penallta-reuse-shop?lang=en-GB or follow Penallta Reuse Shop and Caerphilly Uniform Exchange on Facebook.