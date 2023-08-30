MORE NEWS: Woman used children to help her shoplift from supermarket

The Bronze Age monument in Caerphilly. Picture: Wales News Service



Experts were puzzled at the "enigmatic" meaning of the cup-mark but believe the stones "may have acted as route markers or demarcated territorial boundaries."



Baker, who lives near the site, filmed himself excavating the monument and separated the rock art panel from its stone.



The charges state Baker "executed unauthorised work affecting a scheduled monument" in January of this year.



It added that he "executed works, namely disturbed the ground exposing an ancient monument."



The second charge said Baker acted to "destroy or damage an ancient protected monument," on the same date.



It said: "Without lawful excuse destroyed or damaged a protected monument, namely rockart panel knowing that it was a protected monument and intending to destroy or damage the monument or being reckless as to whether the monument would be destroyed or damaged."



Baker, of Abertridwr, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court where he was ordered to pay £4,400 compensation and given a suspended sentence.

He declined to comment after the case.



Gwent Police's rural crime team said: "The defendant in this case damaged legally protected pre-historic rock art in Caerphilly, and was given a four month custodial sentence suspended for two years.



"They were also ordered to pay compensation of £4,400 for restoration.



"The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Act protects the archaeological heritage of Wales, England, and Scotland – making damage to and metal detecting on scheduled monuments a criminal offence.



"A scheduled monument is an important archaeological site or historic building that is protected against unauthorised change."



A spokesperson for Welsh Government heritage body Cadw said: “This damage is a serious incident at a rare class of prehistoric monument in Wales.



"Significant archaeological information has been lost forever, and although some evidence may remain, the significance and value of the part of the monument damaged has been significantly diminished.



"We welcome the court’s decision in this case, the first we have submitted under section 28 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979, as amended by the Historic Environment (Wales) Act 2016.



"The custodial sentence and fine imposed reflect the seriousness of this offence.



"Our scheduled monuments and the archaeological structures, deposits and artefacts they contain are very fragile and vulnerable. They are a finite resource that are sensitive to change.



"Once damaged or destroyed, they and the archaeological data within have been lost forever and cannot be replaced.



"Heritage crime, particularly reckless damage, is a serious matter which can cause irreparable damage.



“We would like to thank our partners at Gwent Police for their assistance in this case, and we will continue to work closely with them through their Operation Heritage Cymru and Heritage Watch schemes to investigate and pursue offenders to preserve and protect Wales’ historic environment for the benefit of this and future generations.”