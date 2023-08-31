Operators will run a reduced and revised timetable on Saturday and Sunday with many parts of the Great Western Railway network posed to lose all services.

It comes after the Aslef announced strike action affecting rail services on Friday, September 1, and the RMT union confirmed action for Saturday, September 2.

Around 20,000 RMT members crippled services on August 26 as thousands of music fans headed to the Reading and Leeds festivals and Notting Hill Carnival.

The Principality Stadium hosts the FIM British Speedway Grand Prix on Saturday night – an annual fixture in the Welsh capital since 2001, barring two years where the event was rendered impossible due to Covid.

There will be no GWR return services on Saturday evening so travellers should seek alternative means of travel.

The CDF10K race takes place on Sunday, September 3, with thousands of runners ready to compete in a sightseeing route through the city centre.

Another day closer 😀 pic.twitter.com/48Sos9dq8g — The CDF 10K (@Cardiff10K) August 30, 2023

People travelling to Cardiff on Sunday are advised to check journey times in advance, especially if travelling longer distances.

“Trains that are operating are expected to be busier than usual because GWR will not be able to offer the normal service frequency. Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected,” a statement on the GWR website reads.

“Where trains are running, they are expected to be extremely busy and replacement bus services are not able to be provided.”