DO you know this woman?

Detectives believe she could help them with their enquiries after a thief struck at Holland & Barrett in Abergavenny.

The shoplifting offence took place on Wednesday, June 28 at around 1pm.

Call Gwent Police if you know her

If you have any information, call Gwent Police on 101 or message them on social media, quoting log number: 2300215437.