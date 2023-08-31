ALL eyes were on the skies for a rare super moon event which won't happen again until 2037.
Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were out in force to capture the August super blue moon.
A super blue moon hasn't happened since 2009 and won't happen again for another 14 years.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
