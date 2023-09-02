Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which readers have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Dave Hawke sent in this picture of his borrowed buddy dog Fletch at Keeper's Pond

Louise Fitzpatrick shared this picture of Todd

Jenna Collins sent in this picture of Connie

Sarah Clayton sent in this picture of Magic

Lou Passfield sent in this picture of Fernie, a four-year-old New Zealand Huntaway cross

Lee James Kershaw shared this picture of Bella amongst the bluebells

Melissa Saffy shared this picture of Belle

Josh Thomas shared this picture of Koby having fun at the River Usk

Marilyn Jones Barnett shared this picture of Saski, who is 10

Moira Hookings shared this picture bath time for Freddie in Caerleon