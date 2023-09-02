HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which readers have sent in of their beloved pets.
Dave Hawke sent in this picture of his borrowed buddy dog Fletch at Keeper's Pond
Louise Fitzpatrick shared this picture of Todd
Jenna Collins sent in this picture of Connie
Sarah Clayton sent in this picture of Magic
Lou Passfield sent in this picture of Fernie, a four-year-old New Zealand Huntaway cross
Lee James Kershaw shared this picture of Bella amongst the bluebells
Melissa Saffy shared this picture of Belle
Josh Thomas shared this picture of Koby having fun at the River Usk
Marilyn Jones Barnett shared this picture of Saski, who is 10
Moira Hookings shared this picture bath time for Freddie in Caerleon
