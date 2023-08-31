Police officers and an air ambulance crew were called to the scene after he was killed in Caerphilly yesterday afternoon on Wednesday, August 30.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the tracks near Caerphilly Railway Station just before 4.30pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent a hazardous area response team, one duty operational manager, two Cymru high acuity response units, one emergency ambulance and one air ambulance to the scene.

“We were assisted by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who travelled by air as well as pre-hospital immediate care specialists from MEDSERVE Wales.”

Transport for Wales confirmed the 3.48pm service from Penarth to Bargoed was involved in the incident and said: “Services on the route were disrupted into the evening.

“Replacement road transport was put in place and ticket acceptance was agreed with local bus operators.”

An inquest is due to be held.