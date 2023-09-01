A film crew was reportedly spotted filming late on Wednesday evening, with many people speculating as to what could be heading to our screens from Cwmbran.

Popular choices included Netflix’s comedy Sex Education or a new horror-comedy from Channel 4 titled Generation Z.

The satire was originally commissioned back in August 2019, with plans for six hour-long episodes, and it now appears filming has begun in Fairwater.

Award-winning writer and director Ben Wheatley, known for helming productions such as The Meg 2 and The Kill List, is behind the show, which has been described as a “hilarious and unsettling satire” by Channel 4.

According to Channel 4, Generation Z “is a timely, startling and thrillingly outrageous ride through a green and pleasant land rent by division, disappointment and…death”.

The episodes will follow a group of teenagers in a small British town caught up in a grotesque, terrifying view of the future.

The synopsis from Channel 4 reads: “In a small British town, tensions come to a head when a mysterious military convoy crashes outside the Sunnywise Retirement Home. The vehicles were carrying a toxic substance, which, as a result of the crash, leaks into the local environment and infects the residents of the retirement community.

“The symptoms of this infection quickly manifest – an overwhelming appetite for raw flesh. They’re old, they’re angry and they’re on the rampage. As the military scrambles to control the outbreak and keep everything out of the media spotlight, a group of regular teenagers find themselves in the thick of the battle against these flesh-eating baby boomers.”

Mr Wheatley’s most recent project was an adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic romance Rebecca for Netflix in 2020, which starred Hollywood heavyweights Lily James and Armie Hammer.

He said: “I’m excited to be working with Channel 4 and The Forge. Generation Z is my first original created tv project and I couldn’t think of better partners.”

Head of drama at Channel 4, Caroline Hollick said: “Ben is a unique creative force, and I’m delighted that he’s bringing this hilarious, frightening and political horror series to Channel 4. I can’t wait to see him transform the zombie genre into something both outrageous and cannily perceptive.”

The official release date is yet to be confirmed but initial reports from Channel 4 and The British Comedy Guide suggest it will be in late 2023.