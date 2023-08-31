Brannon Jones, 21, jumped up and down on the balls of his feet gleefully chanting, “I knocked him out, I knocked him out” after the horror attack.

In May 2021, Jones, of Rhymney Court, Cwmbran, was dared by a friend to go up to the victim and knock him out - someone Jones had never met before in his life.

Jones was outside Tesco Express in the town with a group of friends, with the victim also outside the store, however, one of the startling differences between the pair at the time?

He had drank 12 cans of Stella and half a bottle of vodka before being dared by his friend to go knock out the victim.

MORE NEWS: Man dies after being hit by train near Gwent station

Jones walked up to the victim and kicked him in the head, damaging the victim’s eye, eye socket and nose.

As the victim reeled on the floor, fitting and choking on his blood, Jones danced on the balls of his feet chanting “I knocked him out, I knocked him out”.

Later in police interview, Jones claimed he had no memory of what happened.

Thug Jones kicked a stranger in the head (Image: Gwent Police)

At Cardiff Crown Court the judge, Recorder Ben Blakemore, said he had no option but to send Jones down.

“It was an unprovoked and disgusting attack, seemingly done at the time for fun, on a stranger,” he told him.

“Having been in the shop the victim came outside and just sat on a bicycle rack to the side of the store.

“You had no reason to do anything to him, but you seem to have been dared by one of your friends to approach him and kick him in the head.”

In mitigation, it was said Jones came from a supportive family and that he was immature, with the attack being short-lived and spontaneous, based on impulsiveness.

This didn’t cut it with Recorder Blackmore though who told him: “It was an unprovoked attack of thuggery on your part acting as nothing but a bully in front of your friends.”

Jones pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on July 20.

He was jailed for six months.