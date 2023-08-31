Throughout September, over 200 historic landmarks – including epic locations in south Wales – will offer visitors an exciting lineup of events, some of which are accessible to the public for the first time.

The Open Doors initiative is part of the wider European Heritage Day festival – raising awareness of the richness and cultural diversity across the continent.

It will provide a unique opportunity for people of all ages to connect with the past, experience rich heritage, and uncover the captivating stories that have shaped Wales’ history.

As part of the festival, 16 of Cadw’s own epic monuments will be opening their doors and encouraging visitors to explore what they have to offer.

Ffion Reynolds, heritage & events manager at Cadw said: “We are excited to welcome visitors back to the many remarkable locations taking part in Open Doors, each of which has its own story to tell.

“The Open Doors event is an opportunity for us to showcase the diversity and resilience of Wales’ historic architecture in a way that’s accessible for all.

"By opening these places for free, we’re hoping that everyone will have the opportunity to get a taste for our country’s rooted history and culture and become actively involved in safeguarding these locations for present and future generations.”

With so many historic landmarks to choose from, there are a thousand reasons to visit, starting this weekend.

Some of locations taking part across South Wales are:

Tredegar House

Visit on Sunday 3rd September, 11:00-16.30

Explore one of the architectural wonders of Wales nestled amidst 90 acres of lush gardens and parkland. During the Open Doors festival, families can visit this magnificent location at the heart of Newport’s heritage, recognised as one of Britain’s most beautiful places of the 17th century.

Caerleon Amphitheatre and Barracks (Caerleon Roman Fortress & Baths)

​Visit on Saturday 9th September & Sunday 10th September, 11.00-16.00

Join Cadw’s Roman expert for a free guided tour of the Barracks, Fosse and Amphitheatre at Caerleon and discover the vast remains of one of Europe’s largest and most important Roman miliary sites.

Dyffryn Gardens

Book in advance for Saturday 23rd September & Sunday 24th September, 10:00 – 17:00

Explore the 55 acres of Dyffryn Gardens and all it has to offer over a weekend full of outdoor adventure. The meticulously restored Edwardian Garden in the Vale of Glamorgan boasts a vast lawn, an arboretum featuring trees from all over the world, a glasshouse which hosts a large collection of exotic plants, and natural Log Stack play areas for children to enjoy. Pre-booking for this weekend is essential.

Visitors are advised to check the details of each event as ticket requirements vary at each location.

Further details, including a list of all participating locations, a complete schedule of events and ticketing information, are available at https://cadw.gov.wales/visit/whats-on/open-doors.