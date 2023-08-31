The redundancies will be effective from the end of the day on Monday, with further redundancies across two distribution centres due to take place from early next week, PwC said.

The decision will impact its warehouses in Magor and Worksop and its support centre in Worksop.

All of Wilko’s stores remain open and are currently trading as usual, PwC said, as discussions with parties interested in buying parts of the retailer continue.

Jane Steer, joint administrator at PwC, said: “It’s with great sadness that we announce these redundancies.

“We’re incredibly grateful to these team members for the support and dedication they’ve shown to the company, particularly over the last few very difficult weeks.

“We will continue to do all that we can to support staff through this period of difficult upheaval, and to maximise their opportunities for a rapid return to work.

“Our priority is to ensure that all team members affected by redundancy are assisted in processing their claims with immediate effect.

“We will be circulating correspondence to all staff as soon as possible which will outline the support available to complete redundancy payment forms.”