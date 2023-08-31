One resident posted to a community group on Facebook at around 3.43pm, Wednesday, August 30: “Armed police on the bottom of St Julians Road?”

At the same time, another resident claimed the police had closed off Saint Julians Avenue.

Another anonymous user posted a snap of the armed police outside a property from “dinner time” on Wednesday afternoon.

Gwent Police have now confirmed the presence of firearm officers in the area.

Officers were looking for a man they want to speak to in connection to an ongoing investigation into an assault, a force statement revealed.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the wanted man.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “There were officers in the area carrying out enquiries to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation into an assault.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace him.

“Firearm officers were involved in the search, purely as a precaution.”