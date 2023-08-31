Veteran club owner Iftekhar Haris has won permission to open Rootys, at 40 Cambrian Road, after winning the backing of the council’s licensing sub-committee.

Mr Haris, who runs NP Entertainment Ltd, received the licence after accepting recommendations from the council and Gwent Police.

They laid out several changes to the original application, including shorter opening hours, more door security, and stricter CCTV policies.

Rootys, formerly branded the Rum Shack, Mojos – now the name of a club further along the street – and most recently Mojo, has permission to open seven days a week for alcohol sales, put on live and recorded music, and show films.

Newport council imposed a series of conditions on the licence.

Rootys must have three bouncers on duty on Fridays, Saturdays and Bank Holiday Sundays, and staff must take part in a pub watch scheme for the city centre.

Alcohol sales will be limited, depending on the day of the week.

Rootys may sell booze from 8am to 2am, Sunday to Thursday; from 8am to 2.30am, Friday and Saturday; and from 8am to 3.30am on Bank Holiday Sundays.

There will also be extended opening hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

NP Entertainment was contacted for comment.