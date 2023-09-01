The attack reportedly took place in a field behind Swallow Way, Duffryn, on Friday, August 4.

The dog, described as a “blue or brown” bulldog-type breed, attacked a golden retriever puppy and its owner while they were walking in the field between 9pm and 10pm.

The dog behind the attack was off the lead.

The dog’s owner has been described as a bald man, wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms at the time of the attack.

He had another dog with him, which was attached to a lead.

Both the owner and their puppy have received medical treatment for their injuries.

A statement from Gwent Police Newport Officers on social media said: “We are appealing for information following a report of a dog attack in a field behind Swallow Way, Newport.

“The attack reportedly happened between 9pm and 10pm on Friday 4 August. The owner of a golden retriever puppy was walking in a field behind Swallow Way when an off lead dog, described as a blue or brown bulldog-type breed, attacked the owner and their puppy.

“The owner and puppy both received medical treatment for their injuries. The owner of the attacking dog was described as a bald man wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms. He had another dog with him which was on a lead.

“If you have any information that could help our investigation, please call 101, or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference: 2300260096.”