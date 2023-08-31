However, Lance Bristow, 63, from Newport was caught when it turned out the teenagers were in fact undercover police officers.

One of the the fake Facebook profiles was “14-year-old Daisy” who Bristow told not to tell “her” parents they were messaging.

Then Bristow began asking “Daisy” for pictures while messaging disgusting sexual images of himself to her.

Bristow had no previous convictions other than for a similar offence committed in 1990.

In mitigation it was said Bristow felt shame for what he had done and had shied away because of the offences against him.

However, His Honour Judge Wayne Beard did not believe Bristow on one of his excuses.

“You deny you had sexual interests regarding the children. I reject this.

“It is a dreadful set of circumstances that you should be before the court.”

Bristow, of Oak Road, Rogerstone, pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

Both offences were committed in August 2022.

Bristow also pleaded guilty to one charge of attempting to incite a girl into sexual activity, also committed in August of that year.

He entered his guilty pleas on August 17, 2023, and on August 31, at Cardiff Crown Court, was sentenced to a two-year prison sentence that was suspended for two years.

The sentence included six months for each charge of engaging in sexual communications and two years for inciting a child – all to run concurrently.

Bristow was also made to do 150 hours unpaid work and placed under a sexual harm prevention order.

He’ll pay costs of £250 and a surcharge of £187.