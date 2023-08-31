Our live feed has now finished.
- A469 Caerphilly closed
- Cement lorry leaves debris on road (update 4pm)
- Police at the scene (update 4pm)
- No injuries reported (update 4pm)
- Incident appears over (update 4pm)
- Closed between The Travellers Rest and Ridgeway Golf Club
- Diversions are in place
- Emergency services have been contacted
