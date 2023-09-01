On Wednesday, August 30, staff at Costa Coffee on Commercial Street had to tell customers to leave and joined them outside while they waited for the building to “air”.

Despite being prepared for the event of a gas leak, baristas had to check the correct procedure for a "liquid spillage" such as paint.

Following an inspection from Duffryn firefighters, the shop was not able to re-open for the rest of the day.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 12.15pm on Wednesday, August 30, we were called to an incident on Commercial Street in Newport.

“A crew from Duffryn Fire Station attended the scene and a stop message was received at approximately 12.35pm.”

A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said the closure was due to exterior building work.

“We can confirm that our store on Commercial Street, Newport, closed yesterday as a precaution due to exterior building work taking place.

“We are pleased to say that the store has re-opened today.”