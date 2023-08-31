Whether you want to see Barbie, Oppenheimer or Blue Beetle, you can catch a movie in South Wales this weekend for just £3.
Yes, that's right - any movie for just £3.
Cinemas across South Wales - including in Newport, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent - will be taking part in National Cinema Day (NCD) on Saturday, September 2.
What is National Cinema Day?
National Cinema Day sees hundreds of movie theatres across the UK take part and offer tickets to all movies for just £3.
Describing the event, the NCD website says: "Cinema-going is one of the nation’s favourite out-of-home leisure activities, and National Cinema Day celebrates every aspect of the big screen experience.
"Everyone is invited to come along on the day to enjoy the incomparable sights, sounds and total escapism you can only get from a trip to your local cinema.
"Participating sites are offering tickets to all screenings from just £3, something we hope will encourage not just you, but also your friends and family to participate in the event."
In 2023, NCD takes place on Saturday, September 2.
Which cinemas in South Wales are offering £3 movie tickets this weekend?
The following cinemas in South Wales are among those offering £3 movie tickets this weekend as part of National Cinema Day:
- Cineworld Cinema - Newport
- Chapter - Cardiff
- Cineworld Cinema - Cardiff
- Odeon Cardiff
- Showcase Cardiff Nantgarw
- Vue - Cardiff
- Reel Cinemas - Port Talbot
- Vue - Cwmbran
- Maxime Cinema - Blackwood
- Odeon Luxe - Bridgend
- Odeon - Swansea
- Vue - Swansea
- Vue - Merthyr Tydfil
For a full list of cinemas taking part in National Cinema Day across the UK, visit the event website.
What movies can I see for £3?
As part of National Cinema Day, you will be able to purchase a ticket to ANY movie for £3.
So whether you want to see something like the new Barbie movie or Oppenheimer is more your speed, all tickets will be available for £3 at participating cinemas.
The NCD website added: "Many cinemas are showing a mix of recently-released films, as well as bringing back much-loved classics, many of which may not have been shown on the big screen in many years."
Recently released movies currently screening in the UK include:
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Blue Beetle
- Haunted Mansion
- The Equalizer 3
- Meg 2: The Trench
- Elementals
Visit your local cinema's website for available movies, times and to book your £3 ticket.
