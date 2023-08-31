Yes, that's right - any movie for just £3.

Cinemas across South Wales - including in Newport, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent - will be taking part in National Cinema Day (NCD) on Saturday, September 2.

What is National Cinema Day?





National Cinema Day sees hundreds of movie theatres across the UK take part and offer tickets to all movies for just £3.

#NationalCinemaDay is back! £3 tickets all day, all films, including @IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX & Superscreen on September 2. 📽



Plus, treat yourself to our National Cinema Day Special with a regular popcorn & soft drink for just £4! 🍿🥤



Book now 🎟👉 https://t.co/3DaV6HFiIv pic.twitter.com/kVbuR9R7v0 — Cineworld (@cineworld) August 27, 2023

Describing the event, the NCD website says: "Cinema-going is one of the nation’s favourite out-of-home leisure activities, and National Cinema Day celebrates every aspect of the big screen experience.

"Everyone is invited to come along on the day to enjoy the incomparable sights, sounds and total escapism you can only get from a trip to your local cinema.

"Participating sites are offering tickets to all screenings from just £3, something we hope will encourage not just you, but also your friends and family to participate in the event."

In 2023, NCD takes place on Saturday, September 2.

Which cinemas in South Wales are offering £3 movie tickets this weekend?





The following cinemas in South Wales are among those offering £3 movie tickets this weekend as part of National Cinema Day:

Cineworld Cinema - Newport

Chapter - Cardiff

Cineworld Cinema - Cardiff

Odeon Cardiff

Showcase Cardiff Nantgarw

Vue - Cardiff

Reel Cinemas - Port Talbot

Vue - Cwmbran

Maxime Cinema - Blackwood

Odeon Luxe - Bridgend

Odeon - Swansea

Vue - Swansea

Vue - Merthyr Tydfil

See if a cinema near you is taking part in National Cinema Day 2023. (Image: Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP/PA)

For a full list of cinemas taking part in National Cinema Day across the UK, visit the event website.

What movies can I see for £3?





As part of National Cinema Day, you will be able to purchase a ticket to ANY movie for £3.

So whether you want to see something like the new Barbie movie or Oppenheimer is more your speed, all tickets will be available for £3 at participating cinemas.

The NCD website added: "Many cinemas are showing a mix of recently-released films, as well as bringing back much-loved classics, many of which may not have been shown on the big screen in many years."

Recently released movies currently screening in the UK include:

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Blue Beetle

Haunted Mansion

The Equalizer 3

Meg 2: The Trench

Elementals

Visit your local cinema's website for available movies, times and to book your £3 ticket.