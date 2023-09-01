The popular shoe shop has moved from its previous branch in Newport, which was in the Kingsway Centre.

This move comes just over two years after there was a major company U-turn to save the branch after it was originally set to close for good.

To celebrate the launch of the store, Shoe Zone will have a number of special opening offers for customers including back-to-school savings and other seasonal offers.

Now with a refitted space and new product offerings, Shoe Zone will stock its own brands and a huge range of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Kickers, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.

Shoe Zone chief executive Anthony Smith said: “We’re delighted to be opening this new Shoe Zone store in Newport. We’ll be selling our most popular core range of own-brand everyday footwear, alongside fashion lines and well-known branded shoes, making our entire retail collection more easily accessible.”

The shop will be adding to the ongoing range of stores making Friars Walk their permanent home in Newport.

Friars Walk centre director Simon Pullen said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Shoe Zone into Friars Walk; the store will further add to the strong fashion offering available within the centre.”

From Monday to Saturday, the store will open between the hours of 9am and 6pm, while on Sunday the opening hours will be 11am to 5pm.

You can visit the new Newport store at Unit 1, Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square, Newport, NP20 1DR and start choosing your favourite products by visiting shoezone.com.

You can also keep up to date with any offers, sales or changes to opening hours by visiting the Friars Walk social media pages, on Facebook, Instagram and X.