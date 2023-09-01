CHARLOTTE EMILY KING, 25, of Candwr Park, Ponthir, Cwmbran must pay £1,543 in a fine, costs and a surcharge speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 12.

Her driving record endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA SOUTHWELL, 25, of Cwm Fedw, Machen, Caerphilly was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Cwmbran on August 7

He must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KYLE DOHERTY, 30, of Stevenson Court, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Corporation Road on April 30.

He was fined £415 and must pay £85 costs.

CHRISTOPHER OAKLEY, 37, of Tydies, Coed Eva, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Ty Mynydd, Pontnewydd on April 3.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

MARK SIMON MCCOY, 40, of Ariel Reach, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on February 5.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JOHN YOUNG, 53, of Belmont Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

ANGIE HOWELLS, 47, of Glyn Milwr, Blaina must pay £524 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 20mph zone on Rose Heyworth Road, Abertillery on May 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

DAVID WYN YOUNG-POWELL, 72, of Springfield Terrace, Hollybush, Blackwood must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed on February 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AUDREY JACQUELINE BABER, 62, of Prospect Place, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record endorsed with six points.

CONNOR MICHAEL KEVIN QUIRKE, 31, of Bleriot Close, Newport must pay £406 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Caerwent on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JESSICA RAWLE, 44, of Overdene, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 23 months after she admitted drink driving with 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Heol Y Bedw-Hirion, Aberbargoed on August 4.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.