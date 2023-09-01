A ROGUE motorist has been jailed for being over the drink-driving limit and for getting behind the wheel when already banned from the road.
Paul Illes, 48, from Newport was caught breaking the law on Bedwas Road, Caerphilly on Julu 26.
The defendant, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn pleaded guilty to drink driving with 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Illes also admitted driving while disqualified.
His offending was aggravated by his previous convictions for drink-driving and driving while disqualified, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Illes was sent to prison for 18 weeks.
