Danielle Helen Buckley, 43, from Caerphilly was prosecuted following an investigation by the council’s trading standards team.

Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant was pulled over in a Kia Ceed in Pontlottyn and Tir-Y-Berth between January 17 and January 20.

Buckley pleaded guilty to three counts of acting as a hackney carriage driver without a licence.

She was fined £500 and must pay £1,255 costs and a £200 surcharge.