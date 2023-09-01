AN unlicensed taxi driver has to pay nearly £2,000 after she was caught out three times.

Danielle Helen Buckley, 43, from Caerphilly was prosecuted following an investigation by the council’s trading standards team.

Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant was pulled over in a Kia Ceed in Pontlottyn and Tir-Y-Berth between January 17 and January 20.

Buckley pleaded guilty to three counts of acting as a hackney carriage driver without a licence.

She was fined £500 and must pay £1,255 costs and a £200 surcharge.