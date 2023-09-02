Khalim Reynolds

Khalim Reynolds, 20, from Newport was locked away after he admitted being in breach of a suspended custodial sentence for drug dealing.

He also has previous convictions for possession of heroin with intent to supply, robbery, fraud, assault by beating and affray.

Reynolds was sent to a young offender institution for nine months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Leon Orphan

Keiron Davies

Two burglars were locked up after break-ins at a Newport restaurant and pub.

Leon Orphan, 23, and Keiron Davies, 36, committed their offences during the early hours of Monday, July 24.

Orphan was jailed for 36 weeks and Davies was sent to prison for 30 weeks.

Damon Evans

A drug dealer offered his customers a selection of drugs with cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and codeine for sale.

Damon Evans, 26, from Caerphilly had turned to drug trafficking to help him fund his own spiralling and increasingly expensive cocaine habit.

He was sent down for 30 months.

Nazrul Amin

Drug dealer Nazrul Amin, 32, from Newport was jailed after being caught with Rolex, Armani and TAG Heuer watches and £15,000 of cash in his home.

He had resisted arrest and tried to escape after police pulled him over in a black BMW in the city on April Fools’ Day.

The defendant was jailed for three years and six months.

Mark Appleby

A paedophile was caught sending indecent images to a police officer who he thought was a young girl.

Mark Appleby, 53, from Monmouth was found guilty after trial of child sex offences.

He was jailed for three years and six months at Cardiff Crown Court.