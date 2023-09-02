EUAN GLOVER, 18, of Station Approach, Caerleon, Newport was fined £600 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker – two police officers – on June 25.

He must pay his victims £75 each in compensation as well as a £240 surcharge and £85 costs.

JOSHUA BLANCHARD, 23, of Grove Estate, Trethomas, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 92 days after he admitted drink driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newport Road on August 6.

He was fined £150 and must pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

MICHELLE EVERETT, 26, of Pen Y Waun Road, Trinant, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A470 in Crumlin on August 6.

She was fined £240 and must pay a £96 surcharge and £85 costs.

ADRIAN KNORZ, 46, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 25 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lodge Avenue on August 4.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and must pay a £114 surcharge.

ALEXANDER MCLAREN, 54, of Wiston Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Coed Eva Mill on August 2.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CELIA BRADSHAW, 72, of Glyn View, Tintern, Monmouthshire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the B4293 on April 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL THOMAS ROBINSON, 28, of Beechfield Avenue, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

GARETH STEPHEN RUXTON, 36, of Ashfield Road, Abertillery must pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 20mph zone on Rose Heyworth Road on May 17.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN JOHN HENRY WILLIAMS, 36, of Vale Terrace, Tredegar must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road, Ebbw Vale on February 9.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS JOHN PRITCHARD, 32, of Monmouth Walk, Markham, near Blackwood must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on February 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GAYNOR BENNETT, 57, of Mill Street, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 on Newport Road, Pontymister, Risca on March 30.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JONATHAN BRADFORD-JONES, 41, of Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen, Blackwood must pay £615 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 83mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 7.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.