Due to continuing development works at Caerphilly Castle, The Big Cheese is unfortunately unable to take place in its usual format in 2023, but fear not, as this year’s Little Cheese promises to pack a big punch.

To bring Big Cheese back into the mix, this year sees the return of the renowned Little Cheese Race, as well as a funfair, more stalls, large arena entertainment and historical re-enactment displays.

The festival will take place in Caerphilly Town Centre, and this year expands onto the grassed area at the rear of Caerphilly Castle.

In the town centre, there will be several music areas throughout Cardiff Road and Castle Court Shopping Centre, as well as a central stage in Twyn Car Park with headline acts Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band and The Pandas.

Live music is on the agenda again at this year's festival (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

There will be an abundance of food, craft and drink stalls, with a special hot food court and drinking area in Twyn Car Park.

Key town centre pubs and bistros will be creating outdoor drinking areas for visitors to sit down and relax whilst enjoying the entertainment.

The event’s opening hours are 9am to 8pm on Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday.

A wide range of food stalls will be available (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

There will be a few road closures in place over the weekend, including:

Cardiff Road closed in both directions from 9pm Friday to 9pm Sunday;

Twyn Road closed in both directions from 9pm Friday to 9pm Sunday;

Castle Street Northbound from 9pm Friday to 9pm Sunday;

St Fagan’s Street one way system will be removed at the junction with Bradford Street and Cardiff Road;

Resident access and loading and waiting in Windsor Street North Urban Lane will be prohibited during the weekend to allow delivery drivers access. This will be in place between 5pm Friday and 9pm Sunday.

For more information on The Little Cheese Festival, please visit the official website, the official Facebook event page or the official Facebook page.