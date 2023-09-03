TOMAS WOODWARD, 21, of Park Road, Caldicot was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance at the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow on January 12.

He must pay £645 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE JOHN PYART, 29, of Bessemer Drive, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Corporation Road on February 9.

He must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACOB WILLIAM ANDREWS, 25, of Portskewett Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Wharf Road on April Fools’ Day.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Man filmed himself damaging 4,500-year-old Gwent monument

ROBERT LIAM AYRE, 33, of Longfellow Road, Caldicot must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on St David’s Close, Chepstow on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TRISTAN EDWARD-JONES, 47, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was jailed for 21 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to having a knife in public on June 27.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

AMY BRYAN, 38, of Stryd Camlas, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on February 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES RICHARDSON, 27, of Dewstow Street, Newport must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on December 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MONIKA MIKOVA, 43, of King’s Parade, Newport must pay £730 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted dumping household waste on Portland Road on May 4.

DAVID WHITLOCK, 36, of Prospect Place, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £360 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A48 at Chepstow Road, Newport on January 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ARVANS CIVIL ENGINEERING LTD, Glandwr Industrial Estate, Aberbeeg, Abertillery were ordered to pay £1,570 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in their absence they allowed David Whitlock to drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A48 at Chepstow Road, Newport on January 20.