This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

A bird foraging for food in a Caerphilly garden. Picture: Malcolm Farley

Foraging for nectar in Abergavenny. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Enjoying the leaves in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Foraged blackberries. Picture: Ian Fowler

A bee on the heather at Keeper's Pond Blaenavon foraging for pollen to make honey. Picture: Matthew John Morris

A woman foraging for watercress in the canal at Malpas. Picture: Rhiann Young

A blue beetle taking his pick of some food. Picture: Nathan Edwards

It's not every day you see a squirrel in Beechwood Park foraging for chocolate. Picture: Ian Agland

Won't be long and these will be added to cartons of blackberries once they ripen. Picture: Del Beach