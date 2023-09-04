THE theme for this week was 'forage' and we were sent a wide range of pictures from members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

A bird foraging for food in a Caerphilly garden. Picture: Malcolm Farley

Foraging for nectar in Abergavenny. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Enjoying the leaves in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Foraged blackberries. Picture: Ian Fowler

A bee on the heather at Keeper's Pond Blaenavon foraging for pollen to make honey. Picture: Matthew John Morris

A woman foraging for watercress in the canal at Malpas. Picture: Rhiann Young

A blue beetle taking his pick of some food. Picture: Nathan Edwards

It's not every day you see a squirrel in Beechwood Park foraging for chocolate. Picture: Ian Agland

Won't be long and these will be added to cartons of blackberries once they ripen. Picture: Del Beach