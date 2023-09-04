THE theme for this week was 'forage' and we were sent a wide range of pictures from members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A bird foraging for food in a Caerphilly garden. Picture: Malcolm Farley
Foraging for nectar in Abergavenny. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Enjoying the leaves in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Foraged blackberries. Picture: Ian Fowler
A bee on the heather at Keeper's Pond Blaenavon foraging for pollen to make honey. Picture: Matthew John Morris
A woman foraging for watercress in the canal at Malpas. Picture: Rhiann Young
A blue beetle taking his pick of some food. Picture: Nathan Edwards
It's not every day you see a squirrel in Beechwood Park foraging for chocolate. Picture: Ian Agland
Won't be long and these will be added to cartons of blackberries once they ripen. Picture: Del Beach
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here