The man, in his 40, is alleged to have committed five burglaries and four road traffic offences in the Cwmbran area.

A police spokesperson said: "Between May and August this year, our officers have been working hard following reports of break-ins in the Cwmbran area.

"On Saturday, August 19, following a lead, our officers arrested a 47-year-old Cwmbran man, who has since been charged with five burglary offences, one count of theft and four road traffic offences.

"He has been remanded and is due to appear in court at a later date."

The officer in the case, Detective Constable Donna Morgan said it was crucial the police continue to work with the public.

"When it comes to tackling these types of crimes, we're guided not only by information gathered through our investigations, but also by the vital information you, the public give us.

"We urge anybody who has any information of crime to come forward by dialling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."