Calling all cinema-goers, you can catch the latest blockbuster for £3 as the national movie-going day rolls around again on September 2.

Every year, around this time, hundreds of cinemas across the UK come together to celebrate the big screen experience.

"Participating cinemas are offering all tickets to all shows from just £3, providing an additional incentive for you, your friends and family to come along, sit back and enjoy a movie where it belongs, on the big screen," National Cinema Day says on its website.

This Saturday is NATIONAL CINEMA DAY, all tickets from just £3. Enjoy the Big Screen at a Small Price. BOOK NOW at https://t.co/vI1smzbzbU #nationalcinemaday #lovecinema #lovethebigscreen pic.twitter.com/tqFNuxyPQR — Film Distributors' Association (@FDA_UK) August 28, 2023

Whether you fancy being on the edge of your seat with Mission Impossible or dressing up in pink for all things Barbie, here's everything you need to know.

What is National Cinema Day and when is it in 2023?





Created by the cross-industry organisation Cinema First, National Cinema Day was developed with support from the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association.

This year, National Cinema Day falls on Saturday, September 2.

Which cinemas are taking part in National Cinema Day?





Small independent cinemas as well as bigger chains like Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and Picturehouse take part in the national day - with hundreds of venues joining in across the UK.

You can also find your nearest participating cinema via the National Cinema Day website.

How to buy £3 tickets on National Cinema Day

Those looking to buy a ticket for Saturday should visit their local cinema’s website and book tickets as you would normally.

When you get to the checkout, the price should show the discounted price.

Alternatively, you can go to the cinema in person and bag a ticket but cinema-goers should be prepared that it may be busier than usual.