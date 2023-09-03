The adorable video shows the curious creatures frolicking and rolling around in a back garden last week.

The comical scene bears a resemblance to John Lewis' festive advert from 2016, where animated foxes, badgers and dogs bounce on a child's trampoline.

The much-loved commercial, called 'Buster the Boxer', was viewed tens of millions of times and was voted the most popular John Lewis Christmas advert ever.

Homeowner Lisa Kolade, 41, captured the badgers' antics on her home's CCTV security camera after noticing footprints in her garden earlier that week.

She originally thought cats had been getting into the garden so was left stunned when she watched the footage back to see the playful pair on her trampoline.

The mum-of-three, who lives with husband Zuse, 43, said the critters played together for around ten minutes and were welcome back in her garden anytime.

Lisa, a business administrator, added: "We had noticed during the week a hole under our fence and thought maybe cats had been getting in.

"But then our plants started getting dug up and my daughter noticed some footprints on the trampoline which looked too big to be from a cat so I decided to watch the CCTV back.

"I couldn't believe it when these two badgers came into shot. There's just one at first and then suddenly they are rolling about on the trampoline having a fun old time.

"They played for about 10 minutes, at one point they catch a mouse and one of them also falls through the springs and under the trampoline.

"I was delighted to have them visit. For a lot of people they can be a pest but they are welcome back anytime. I'm an animal lover and love badgers.

"Up until recently I'd never even seen a badger - now I've got them playing on a trampoline in my back garden. It really made my day."