The ITV Good Morning Britain host opened up on Derek Draper’s ordeal after he had gone to America for treatment.

Former political adviser Derek fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Since developing Covid he has suffered with brain inflammation, kidney failure, and damage to his live and pancreas.

During a segment of Good Morning Britain, the discussion turned to disabled access at Heathrow Airport.

Kate said: “Disability has a wide-range - Derek hasn't got the cognitive skills or upper-body strength that you've got.

"We realised we couldn't get him into the country.

"He went forward [in the machine] and the door locked and then the disabled person has to free it.

"You're not allowed because of the border to do it yourself.

"He was stuck in no man's land and literally between two borders for about an hour or so.

"That's even when conscious effort has been made to make things work."

Earlier this summer, Derek was on hand to watch Kate collect an MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity, and received the award from William on Wednesday with Draper watching from a wheelchair nearby.

Garraway described how she felt to be sharing the day with her husband, telling the PA news agency: “I think it’s unbelievable.

“So many hours, we thought it would never happen, (but) here we are. It’s fantastic. It’s a real feeling of ‘Right, seize the day and enjoy the moment’.”