SCOTT CLARKE, 21, of Almond Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £648 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mill Street, Caerphilly on March 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MIKEY DAVIES, 19, of Duffryn Terrace, Elliots Town, Caerphilly, must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorbike without wearing protective headgear on Cardiff Road, Blackwood on March 26.

JORDAN HALL, 19, of Neerings, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Tudor Road on April 4.

MORE NEWS: Firestarter jailed for destroying garage in arson attack

OLIVER JOHN THOMAS, 21, of Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate in Newport on Godfrey Road on April 2.

ALFIE INGLES, 19, of Rawlinson Terrace, Tredegar must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to stop for a constable in uniform while driving on Alexandra Terrace on March 8.

SEBASTIAN JOHN CONEYBEER, 31, of Loftus Crescent, Newport must pay £980 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph in Newport on the A4810 at Queensway on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARON MICHAEL BROWN, 33, of Cross Way, Scwrfa, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph on the A466 at St Lawrence, Chepstow on February 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN LEIGH ROBERTS, 22, of Agincourt Street, Newport must pay £636 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 30mph in Newport on the A4042 at Usk Way on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DENNY GORDEN LANE, 47, of Stow Hill, Newport must pay £545 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 30mph in Newport on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH BAKER, 48, of Forge Lane, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £787 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 87mph in a 50mph on the M4 motorway between Junction 30 and Junction 29 on March 13.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

WILLIAM PATRICK, 33, of Adelaide Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Lyne Road on March 26.

LEWIS RIDOUT, 25, of St Mary’s Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Oakfield Mews, Oakfield on April 4.