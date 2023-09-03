If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

River, five years old, female, Cocker Spaniel

River is an affectionate girl who has come on leaps and bounds from when she first arrived.

Initially she can be a little shy when meeting new people but soon transforms into a very waggy-tailed girl.

She can live with dog savvy children who are respectful of her needs.

River will need a home with at least one other confident resident dog.

She has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters.

Whisper, seven years old, female, West Highland Terrier

Whisper is a very sweet girl with a beautiful temperament.

Whisper has more confidence when around her dog friends and will need at least one kind confident resident dog in her new home.

She will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as housetraining and walking on a harness/lead.

She can live with older dog savvy children who are respectful of her needs.

Hazel, five years old, female, Boxer Cross

Hazel is an absolute sweetheart.

Initially slightly timid she transforms into a happy girl who just wants to be around you.

Hazel has already learned to walk on a harness and has started going out on little adventures.

She loves her food, her bed and having a fuss. She will need help settling into home life and learning new skills.

Hazel will need a confident resident dog to copy and help her settle into her new life.

Carol, seven years old, female, Cocker Spaniel cross Poodle

Carol has made massive progress since arriving at the rescue.

Carol is learning how to walk on a harness.

She can still be timid when passing scary things but carries on especially when given lots of encouragement.

Carol adores her kennel friends and can happily live with resident dogs but due to her developing love for people she could be an only dog in the very right circumstances.

Carol will need help learning all about housetraining and home life as she has never lived in one before.

Pete, one year old, male, Collie

Pete arrived at the rescue a very scared boy.

Pete is starting to realise a gentle fuss can feel quite good. He is looking for a quiet calm adult-only home with experience with scared dogs to ensure he is set up for success in his new home.

He is showing an interest in toys and loves to be around other dogs. He will need a home with at least one confident resident dog.

Pete has never lived in a home so will need understanding adopters. He has never learned to walk on a lead/harness so once settled and when he trusts his new family he will need help learning this.

Pete will make an amazing and very rewarding family member in the right home.