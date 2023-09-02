Rachel Leah Morgan, 36, from Abertillery was caught selling counterfeit goods on Facebook that also included Nike trainers and North Face jackets.

She was prosecuted following an investigation by Blaenau Gwent council’s trading standards team.

Morgan, of Vivian Street, was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant must perform 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,314 in costs and a surcharge.

She pleaded guilty to four offences under the Trade Marks Act 1994.

They were committed between June 13, 2022 and July 13, 2022.

The forged gear will be forfeited and destroyed.