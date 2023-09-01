SOMEONE'S day out was ruined when their e-bike, worth thousands of pounds, was stolen in the countryside.
A Bosch Cube e-bike was pinched along with a rucksack of possessions.
Photos show the e-bike in the beautiful countryside near Cwmyoy - a village in leafy Monmouthshire.
The e-bike can retail for thousands of pounds - top range e-bikes can go for over £6,000.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said the items were apparently only briefly left unattended, but that was enough time for the thief to swoop in.
"We’re investigating a report of theft near Gospel Pass, Cwmyoy, on Wednesday, August 23, between 1.45pm and 3pm," said the spokesperson.
"A rose gold Bosch Cube e-bike and a black Mountain Warehouse rucksack filled with belongings were allegedly taken whilst briefly left unattended.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300283868.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
