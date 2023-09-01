A Bosch Cube e-bike was pinched along with a rucksack of possessions.

Photos show the e-bike in the beautiful countryside near Cwmyoy - a village in leafy Monmouthshire.

The e-bike can retail for thousands of pounds - top range e-bikes can go for over £6,000.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said the items were apparently only briefly left unattended, but that was enough time for the thief to swoop in.

"We’re investigating a report of theft near Gospel Pass, Cwmyoy, on Wednesday, August 23, between 1.45pm and 3pm," said the spokesperson.

"A rose gold Bosch Cube e-bike and a black Mountain Warehouse rucksack filled with belongings were allegedly taken whilst briefly left unattended.

The e-bike is potentially worth thousands (Image: Gwent Police)

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300283868.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."