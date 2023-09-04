Josh Widdecombe (The Last Leg) and Nish Kumar (The Mash Report) will be dropping in to Argus Towers from Tuesday, September 5, as part of their show Hold the Front Page.

Now in its second series, the show will again follow the highs and lows of Nish and Josh as they travel across the UK working for a different local newspaper each week, on a mission to find real local stories strong enough to make the front page.

Josh said he was "absolutely delighted" to get to do a second series of Hold the Front Page.

"I loved last series and can’t wait to put the woes of last time behind us and actually do a good job as journalists this time," he said.

Nish said: “I’m excited to return to work with Josh celebrating local newspapers and journalism.

"By which I mean, showing how difficult journalism is, by doing it badly.

"Will we have improved? You’ll have to tune in to find out! (Spoiler alert: we won’t have improved).”

The production crew have already quizzed Argus reporters for possible leads the pair can follow up on, though you will have to wait and see what weird and wonderful stories they'll end up being sent on.

Argus editor Gavin Thompson said the visit would be "an opportunity to shed some light on what we do and the challenges and fun of working in local journalism.

"We’re pleased to have Josh and Nish joining our team for a week as aspiring journalists at the Argus," he said.

“They’ll be getting out and working as real reporters, so don’t be alarmed if you see them on the streets of Gwent chasing a story.

“They’ve already been to one Newport this year, as they visited our sister title The County Press on the Isle of Wight and I’m sure they’ll get a warm welcome here in South Wales in the real Newport.

“I know they’re both desperate to get on the front page during their stay, so I’ll be expecting them to put the work in, get out of the office and talk to people about the issues that matter in our communities.

"I look forward to seeing the results.”

Hold the Front Page season two will return next year to Sky Max and NOW